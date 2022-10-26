Watch CBS News
H-E-B's newest location in North Texas will be in Fort Worth

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grocery giant H-E-B has announced it will open another location in North Texas.  

H-E-B Alliance will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. 

The groundbreaking will take place on Nov. 16. 

H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September and will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023.  

The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023.  

First published on October 26, 2022 / 2:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

