Greyhound bus runs over, kills homeless woman in downtown Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Greyhound bus ran over a homeless woman, killing her in downtown Dallas.
It happened the morning of Jan. 27.
Police said the bus, which was loaded with passengers, was headed for Monterrey, Mexico.
It struck the woman after traveling only two blocks and turning a corner.
Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police didn't say what, if any charges the bus driver may face.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.