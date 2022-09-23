Grapevine-Colleyville Superintendent Robin Ryan announces retirement

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — After 38 years in Texas public education, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Superintendent Robin Ryan announced his retirement.

Ryan served 13 years as the GCISD superintendent and, pending board approval, will serve his last day on Jan. 1, 2023. He will however remain an employee of the district until Aug. 31, 2023 to assist with the leadership transition.

In a release sent out Friday, district officials said under Ryan's leadership GCISD has "received wide acclaim for its personalized approach to learning, high academic achievement, and collaborative work environment."

Ryan has since made the following statement:

"I am making this announcement now so that the Board of Trustees can have time to begin the selection process for the new Superintendent. The incredible level of community and district support we have experienced in GCISD has been a hallmark of our success. I am grateful for all of the Board members over these last 13 years who have allowed me to serve GCISD, the place where Cindy and I have raised our family and all of our children have attended school. The Board and our dedicated staff have been committed to excellence at every level and in every facet of our district. Lastly, I want to acknowledge the campus and district leaders who have exercised visionary leadership in their daily work so that every student will be prepared to succeed after graduation. I am very proud of the work we have accomplished during my tenure. Our teachers, leadership team, and Board deserve the credit for working together as a team for the success of our students. I believe new leadership and the Board will bring new ideas to the table and continue to build on our legacy of success."

Board President Casey Ford praised the long-standing superintendent for building a "strong culture of collaboration both within the district and between the district and the community."

"On behalf of the Board, we highly value the progress made in our school system under Superintendent Ryan's leadership," Ford said. "Dr. Ryan has focused GCISD and its stakeholders on identifying and developing the strengths and gifts of every child. This vision culminated in the single focused goal for all of our students to achieve success beyond high school graduation."

Over the last 13 years as superintendent, Ryan has achieved the following:

Began the STEM programs

Began the AVID program

Began the ASPIRE Academy

Began standards-based report cards for elementary students

Began iUniversity Prep

Began the Collegiate Academy at TCC Northeast Campus

Opened the TECC for Career and Technical courses

Created the Department of Emergency Management

Constructed new Cannon Elementary

Renovated Mustang Panther Stadium

Began the Walk of Honor recognition

Increased the Dyslexia Program from 162 to 986 students

Increased student participation in Advanced Placement and Dual Credit courses

Traveled with students and WWII Veterans to Freedom Flight in Washington, D.C, and to Soaring Valor in New Orleans

Was the district's second-longest-serving superintendent