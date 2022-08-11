Gas prices in North Texas drop below $4

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The national average gas price has dropped below $4 for the first time since March of this year, though prices in Texas have been under $4 for a few weeks now.

According to AAA Texas, the statewide average has fallen for eight consecutive weeks.

"I just filled my car and it was $40.48," said driver Kimberly Cooper. "To me, that's still expensive, but at least it's gone down some compared to the last time I filled it up."

The statewide average is sitting at $3.49, as of Thursday, which means drivers in the state are paying the lowest prices in the country right now.

Market analysts credit falling crude oil prices for the drop, as well as lower demand.

"There's just a lot of uncertainty around the globe right now, which is why crude oil prices are going down, but of course anything can change in our world at any moment, but for now, the trend is likely prices will keep going down," said Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas.

Many drivers say they're happy the price is going down, but it's still not nearly low enough to start celebrating.

"It takes me about 60 bucks right now to fill up," said Gilbert Reyna, who has to gas up his truck two or three times a day. "Last week, it was 70 to 80 bucks."

Reyna runs a tree service business and has to drive across the metroplex for jobs, hauling trailers and equipment.

"We could reach more places and more jobs, if gas was a lot cheaper, a lot lower," he said.

A year ago, the statewide average was $2.85, according to AAA.

"It would have to go back to what it was for it to mean something," said driver Kyle Price.

Studies by AAA show adjusting your behavior behind the wheel can save you anywhere from 10% to 40% on your fuel consumption. They recommend avoiding quick acceleration and making sure your car is properly maintained, especially your tires and your engine.