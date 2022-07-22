Garland teacher fired following viral video, police investigating solicitation of a minor

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police are investigating following an outcry on social media from parents about a Garland ISD middle school band teacher allegedly trying to meet up with a minor.

Classical Center at Brandenburg Middle school Principal Randy King sent a letter to parents on July 21 acknowledging a YouTube video allegedly showing the teacher "engaged in illegal activity."

King said the teacher was immediately fired and law enforcement was notified.

"GISD aggressively investigates and responds to all reports of educator misconduct, and cooperates fully with law enforcement regarding possible criminal activity. Employees who are found to have engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student or minor are terminated, reported to the Texas State Board of Educator Certification, and placed on the Texas Do Not Hire Registry, in accordance with House Bill 3."

CBS 11 reached out to the Allen Police Department where the alleged illegal activity happened and asked about the video entitled, 'Middle School Teacher Comes to Meet 14 Y/O at 2 AM, Meets Military Dad Instead.'

The video was published on July 20 by self-proclaimed prankster Cassady Campbell, who has 1.64 million subscribers.

The police department, which was unaware of the incident prior to the video posting, has started an investigation into online solicitation of a minor.

They wanted to remind the community that it's dangerous to perform such 'To Catch a Predator'-type investigations.

"Law enforcement officials are the only ones qualified to conduct these kinds of investigations. Having gone through specific and extensive training, these officials are familiar with proper techniques in collecting and preserving evidence that is vital in the prosecution of these kinds of cases. Law enforcement officials must ensure that these types of investigations are conducted objectively, professionally, and with respect to the rights of all involved."

Comparing the YouTube video to "taking the law into their own hands," police said citizen sting operations can be very dangerous and potentially result in injury or death to the those conducting the sting, the person they are confronting, or innocent bystanders."

"These types of situations can turn violent quickly as well as result in potential lawsuits for libel and slander," a department spokesperson told CBS 11.

King asked parents who think they may know of other potential victims to contact him at raking@garlandisd.net or GarlandISD Title IX Coordinator Dr. Susanna Russell srussell@garlandisd.net immediately.