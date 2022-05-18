Game Changer: Catholic Charities Fort Worth gifts truck to man in need

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - With the rising costs of everything from the gas you put in your car to the soaring rent prices, it's a struggle out there for many families.

On Wednesday, one man in Fort Worth got a break.

The smile on Fred Berry's face said it all when he first saw the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado that is now his.

"I was amazed, I didn't think it was going to be like that, it's a nice truck," said Berry.

Berry never owned a car before Wednesday taking the bus to and from school and work, consuming his time.

"His life it literally changed forever now and that is such a blessing to be able to be a part of that," said Johanna Brewington, Manager of Major Gifts Team Catholic Charities Fort Worth.

Berry has been in Catholic Charities Fort Worth's 'My Money at Work Program' since January. He had no savings helping pay for his mother and sister living in a hotel with him. They've since moved out and Berry found a place of his own but with rent increasing, it's a struggle for Berry to make ends meet.

"They helped me get my first apartment, so that was a blessing because I didn't know anything about getting an apartment. They paid for the deposit on it, they helped me get my furniture," said Berry when talking about Catholic Charities Fort Worth.

The 21-year-old just got his driver's license last week. Having this truck means he can help earn more money for him to pay for rent, bills and his tuition. The new mode of transportation will help Berry get more money.

"My boss usually asks me to stay late but knowing that the bus doesn't run after a certain time, I can't really stay late," added Berry.

"This was a very large game changers scenario that came in and catholic charities can handle a vehicle donation, in fact transportation is a big challenge for a lot of clients of Catholic Charities," said Gene Lamis.

The truck is paid in full, but Berry will be responsible for its upkeep like oil changes and insurance.

Berry was chosen out of the charities' long term case management program when they can identify one obstacle steering them in the right path.

Berry can now drive off, a changed man.

"They were here for me especially when I really needed them," said Berry.