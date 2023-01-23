Frustrations grow as Plano leaders grapple with how to deal with short-term rentals

Frustrations growing as North Texas city leaders grapple with how to deal with short-term rentals

Frustrations growing as North Texas city leaders grapple with how to deal with short-term rentals

Frustrations growing as North Texas city leaders grapple with how to deal with short-term rentals

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Frustration continues to grow from Plano residents as the city grapples with how to deal with short-term rentals in the city.

A suspected brothel was found operating inside one last September, sparking outrage from neighbors.

Plano's city council is expected hear an update from staff Monday evening on the best ways to tackle this hot-button issue. As of right now, there are no regulations.

Residents have complained about the amount of noise, litter, partying and alleged sex trafficking that happens in some of these homes.

Plano police responded to about 100 incidents involving short-term rentals last year, about 60%, they said, involved noise complaints, partying, alcohol and drugs.

Airbnb has responded saying the majority of hosts on its platform are responsible neighbors who use short-term rentals as a way to supplement their income.

City council members met with attorneys who said the law is not really clear on a number of issues and could lead to lawsuits.

They also said requiring property owners to register with the city would be the best option.