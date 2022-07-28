Watch CBS News
Frisco Fighters host Indoor Football League Eastern Conference Finals on Friday

By CBS DFW Staff

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  If you can't make it out to California to soak up some Cowboys Training Camp, there's another way to get your football fix locally.

This Friday night, the Frisco Fighters will host the Eastern Conference Finals of the Indoor Football League.   The game will be played at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

If the Fighters beat Quad City, they are headed to the IFL Championship Game in Las Vegas.

