Friends & family remember former Keller councilman killed at Dallas air show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After the fatal accident at Dallas airshow on Saturday that killed six, people across North Texas are mourning the loss of a former Keller city councilmember who was well-known and respected by many in his community.

Pilot Terry Barker was a husband, father and grandfather. Keller Mayor Armin Mizani confirms Barker was one of the six victims.

Former Keller councilman Terry Barker holds his grandson. Barker family

"He passed away unfortunately this weekend, honoring the Greatest Generation – but that is who he was," Mizani said.

Barker was a pilot for American Airlines for 36 years and retired in 2020. He was a captain and a former army pilot who loved to honor other veterans.

"He's always had a passion for aircraft," Mizani said. "On the side he would, as a hobby, restore a lot of these planes that you see."

Barker severed two terms as a Keller City Councilman and also worked on the planning and zoning committee.

"Since then, he's always been very involved in our community," Mizani said. "You can always see him out and about, whether it be at a coffee shop or helping put up flags to honor veterans."

Mayor Mizani describes Barker as a very outgoing and selfless man who always had a joke to share.

"He is someone who when I first got into public service because of his service before, I sought council and guidance from," Mizani said. "He was a supporter, a good friend."

Now Mizani is asking for everyone to pray for the community and Barker's loved ones.

"Our community is grieving. Obviously so is the family. It was just pure shock for us," Mizani said.

Just last week, Barker helped set up the Field of Honor in Keller to pay tribute to veterans. It was scheduled to come down on Sunday but now, Mizani said, it will stay up for another week to honor Barker.

In a statement released shortly after the air show on Saturday, Mayor Mizani asked the community to "please join me in praying for strength and comfort for his family and friends."