Friends and family mourn for teens killed in Dallas hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police released photos of the man they suspect was behind the wheel of a truck that killed two teenagers and injured three others in a crash Friday night.

Police identified the suspect as Faustino Membreno Rivera and believe he ran away from the scene off Esperanza Road just after 9 p.m. Police said he crashed into the SUV the teens were in, killing Crystal Pineda, 16, and her brother Andres, 15.

Police are looking for Faustino Rivera, who they believe was the driver in a fatal hit-and-run in Dallas on Friday. Dallas Police Department

On Sunday, family and friends continued to grieve at a memorial placed where the crash happened.

"I was devastated because I didn't want to believe that was her," said Jacqueline Soto, friend of Crystal.

Also at the site were Roberto Diaz and Miguel Guerrero, the two surviving victims of this crash and cousins of the Pinedas. They were just discharged from the hospital, but are still visibly injured with cuts to their faces and body.

Roberto Diaz and Miguel Guerrero were injured in a hit-and-run that killed their cousins, Crystal and Andres Pineda. Nick Starling/CBSDFW.com

"All I remember is waking up and seeing my cousin knocked out on the wheel, that's all I remember. Then I woke up in the ambulance," said Diaz.

"I remember seeing the headlights on the truck coming at us and I fell unconscious and I woke up and saw him and another friend next to me and I saw them there, laying there basically on the windshield unconscious. I tried to wake them up, but they couldn't wake up," said Guerrero.

At the time, they didn't realize the cousins they love were dead.

"I saw my cousins, that they were gone, I was speechless, I didn't know what to do," remembered Diaz.

Blocks away from the crash scene, the family brought in a food truck to help raise money to help pay for funeral expenses. It was the same food truck the teens were trying to get food from that night.

"Crystal and Andres live here at this apartment complex. They were just going 5 minutes away from here to go get food. Their uncle has a taco stand on Coit and 635, they didn't make it there because some drunk driver struck them," said Brenda Morales, a relative of the victims.

Now, this family is asking for justice to be served.

"We didn't deserve this, to be honest, not even my cousin deserve this," said Diaz.

"I hope he gets justice for what he did, I mean there's nothing we can do about it now," added Guerrero.

Andres and Crystal's funeral will be held on Thursday, May 5.