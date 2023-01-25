Fort Worth city leaders still at a disagreement over teen curfew

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With just weeks before a teen curfew runs out, Fort Worth city leaders still disagree on whether it should be extended, or eliminated after nearly 30 years.

Council member Elizabeth Beck proposed changes to the rule during a long work session Tuesday, including issuing a warning to a child for the first offense, and a civil citation that could be erased from their record if it happens again.

Continuing the ordinance drew strong criticism however from members Jared Williams and Chris Nettles who argued it infringes on the rights of children and families, without any evidence of reducing crime.

Under the current ordinance, minors are not allowed to be in any public place after 11 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday, and after 12:01 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. There are exceptions for work, emergencies, errands for parents or attending supervised activities.

A city report shows police filed citations 29 times in 2022, most often on the north side of the city.

Executive Assistant Police Chief Robert Alldredge referred to the ordinance as a "caretaking function," allowing police to get kids out of trouble before they're in it.

Dallas has a curfew for teens, but other cities including Austin and San Antonio have eliminated similar rules.

Fort Worth has one more community meeting on the topic scheduled for Feb. 1, with a vote expected by Feb. 14.