Fort Worth prison guard admits sexually abusing inmates

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A former federal correctional officer has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing several inmates in Fort Worth.

Luis Curiel, 47, pleaded guilty on May 18 to two counts of sexual abuse of a ward.

"Curiel abused his authority as a correctional officer and sexually abused several inmates under his supervision," said Cloey C. Pierce, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General Dallas Field Office.

According to plea papers, Curiel, a former Federal Bureau of Prisons correctional officer at the Carswell Federal Medical Center, admitted to sexually abusing at least three inmates.

In October 2021, he admitted to meeting one inmate by an elevator and engaging in sexual acts with her in a nearby stairwell. That same month, he engaged in sexual acts with two more inmates outside the same elevator. At the time, all three victims were in official detention and under his custodial, supervisory, or disciplinary authority.

FMC Carswell is an administrative security federal prison that serves female inmates with specialized medical and mental health needs.

Curiel now faces up to 30 years in federal prison.