Fort Worth police respond to shooting call, gang unit assisting with investigation

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department responded to a shooting call at the Mariposa Apartments located at the 1200 block of Oak Hill Road Friday evening.

At about 6 p.m., East Division officers found a juvenile male who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said he was in the 2200 block of East Loop 820 when he was shot.

The victim was uncooperative with officers, police said. He was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in good condition for treatment.

Gang unit officers are assisting police with the investigation and there is no suspect in custody.