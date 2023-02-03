Fort Worth police officer arrested, accused of continuous sexual abuse of a young child

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth police officer has been arrested and accused with continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Police say the incident happened on Nov. 2, 2022, when they responded to a call regarding sexual assault of a minor. The suspect involved was Fort Worth police officer Raymond Lara.

Lara was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers while the criminal and administrative investigations were being conducted.

On Feb. 2, 2023, an arrest warrant was obtained for Lara for the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a young child. He was taken into custody and booked into the Tarrant County Jail.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances of these allegations is being conducted," FWPD said in a statement.

Lara has been with FWPD for three years and was assigned to the Central Patrol Division at the time of the report.