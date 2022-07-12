Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Worth officer fired after arrest for tampering with physical evidence

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, July 12th, 2022
Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, July 12th, 2022 02:48

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after being arrested for tampering with evidence.

In January, the Fort Worth Police Department received a complaint alleging Sergeant Rodsdricke Martin attempted to "destroy physical evidence while he was working in an off-duty capacity." Martin was arrested on March 29.

During the investigation, Martin was placed on restrictive duty and stripped of all police powers. Prior to his arrest, he was placed on unpaid suspension while the investigation was being finalized.

Fort Worth police said that after a thorough review of the investigation, it was determined that Martin violated multiple department policies and was fired.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 5:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.