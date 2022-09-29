Fort Worth ISD to begin tracking buses with GPS technology, but parents say it isn't enough

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Parents of elementary school students who were forced off at Fort Worth ISD bus at the wrong stop say tracking buses with GPS technology isn't enough to address the issue.

"It still doesn't guarantee us that it's not going to happen again, but at least we'll know where our kids are," said Gloria Williams, who says her daughter is now scared to ride the school bus.

Two of her daughters, along with several other Daggett Elementary School students, were dropped off at an unfamiliar place by a school bus driver on Sept. 16. It happened at least two different times.

"Something's gotta get done," said another parents at the FWISD Board of Education meeting Tuesday night. "This is unacceptable."

New Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey ultimately met with the group of parents privately.

"She did listen to us," Williams said. "She said that she was very upset that's how she had to find out."

The parents were told this particular driver was a substitute who isn't on their route anymore, but they're worried the problem is much bigger than one person.

"These are our kids," said Williams. "I'm not only voicing for mine, I'm voicing for every child that rides the bus, for this not to happen to any child."

Other districts in North Texas have apps parents can use to track school buses in real time.

FWISD hasn't released specifics about the system it plans to roll out.

All their buses are already equipped with GPS tracking devices. Trustees approved a new cell service contract Tuesday night to be able to utilize them.

CBS 11 reached out to the district multiple times to get more information about the plan to track the location of school buses but did not get a response.