Safety first! Fort Worth ISD school bus drivers undergo intense training

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth ISD bus drivers undergo intense safety training every year ahead of the school year.

Just like students, a lot of their training is in the classroom. Drivers watch 28 safety films that go over basic safety topics such as how to safely evacuate students from their bus.

After they watch, drivers must practice driving four different types of busses on an obstacle course. On the obstacle course, they learn how use their signals, handle road emergencies, pick up and drop off children, stop at a railroad crossing, how to handle a sick child, and more.

Tywon Jones is a new bus driver and says he's grateful for the hands-on learning.

"Safety is paramount, you never know when you have to use it," Jones said.

The training isn't just for rookie drivers, but veterans like Delois Morrow who has driven a school bus driver for 46 years.

"We're able to come back and learn new things and different things that challenge us to be a better bus driver," Morrow said.