Former Richardson mayor, developer husband sentenced for public corruption convictions

SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Former Richardson Mayor Laura Maczka, now Laura Jordan, and her developer husband Mark Jordan have been sentenced 72 months in federal prison for their public corruption convictions.

The Jordan's were indicted by a federal grand jury on May 10, 2018. In 2019, they were found guilty on four counts including bribery and honest services wire fraud. They were convicted by a jury on July 24, 2021, of bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds, conspiracy to commit bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds, tax fraud and conspiracy to commit tax fraud.

"For the residents of Richardson, today is a step toward rebuilding public trust," said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno. "Laura Jordan violated her obligation to serve her constituents, and along with Mark Jordan, carried out a conspiracy to commit bribery and tax fraud all while concealing their illicit conduct from the City of Richardson and its taxpayers. Our elected officials are held to the highest standards, and the FBI will continue to ensure that those who disregard their duty to serve the public are held fully accountable."

Laura was the mayor of Richardson from May 2013 through April 2015, and Mark was a developer. The couple conspired to devise and execute a scheme to commit bribery.

Laura supported and repeatedly voted for controversial zoning changes sought by Mark, allowing for the construction of over 1,000 new apartments in Richardson near other Richardson neighborhoods - despite her campaign against building apartments near neighborhoods. In exchange for her support, Mark paid Laura over $18,000 in cash, an additional $40,000 by check and paid for over $24,000 in renovations to Maczka's home.

Mark also paid for luxury hotel stays and airfare upgrades for Laura. He also hired her at one of his companies, paying her $150,000. While they are married now, prosecutors said the allegations of wrongdoing against them occurred during their previous marriages.