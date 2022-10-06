Former Oak Ridge police chief arrested for soliciting a minor

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak Ridge's now-former police chief has been arrested for soliciting a minor, Arlington police confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Police said that on Oct. 5, former Oak Ridge Chief of Police Thomas Peoples, 55, was taken into custody based on the results of an investigation that began in response to a cry for help.

Peoples has been charged with solicitation of prostitution for a person under 18 years of age.

As of Thursday afternoon, Peoples was still listed as the Chief of Police on the City of Oak Ridge's website, but city officials confirmed that Peoples no longer holds that position.

In a statement issued after Peoples' arrest, Al Rudin, the Mayor of Oak Ridge, said:

I can confirm that Mr. Peoples is the former Chief of Police, City of Oak Ridge, Tx. We have no other comment as this is currently under investigation. By policy, The city does not comment on matters currently under investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing, and Arlington detectives continue to pursue leads.