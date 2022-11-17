Watch CBS News
Former Fort Worth mayor, police chief testify in Aaron Dean pre-trial hearing

By Jason Allen

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM)  Fort Worth's former mayor and police chief in testified in court Thursday about what they knew and said in the first days after a high-profile officer-involved shooting in 2019.

Their statements are key to a new push to move the approaching murder trial for former officer Aaron Dean out of Tarrant County.

Dean's attorneys are arguing that press releases and media briefings from influential people, including the city's longest serving mayor Betsy Price, and former chief Ed Kraus, could have poisoned the local jury pool

They particularly keyed in on what details Price and Kraus knew about the evidence in the case, and the statements of eyewitnesses when Atatiana Jefferson was shot at killed.

The pre-trial hearings are scheduled to continue through the end of the week. Jury selection in the case is set for Nov. 28.

