Former Arlington police officer indicted in 2021 shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Tarrant County Grand Jury indicted former Arlington Police Officer Robert Phillips on Thursday related to the Oct. 20, 2021 fatal shooting of Jesse Fischer.

Phillips was indicted on a charge of murder. The first-degree felony could cost Phillips five to 99 years or life in prison.

Phillips shot and killed Fischer when Fischer began driving towards him after a slow-speed chase that ended in a cul-de-sac.

The 7-year veteran of the Arlington Police Department was fired two days after the shooting for violating department policy.