Flower Mound police identify Muhammed Khan as suspect in mosque donation theft

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Flower Mound police have identified Muhammed Khan, the man charged with breaking into a Denton mosque in 2021, as their suspect in a recent break-in at a Flower Mound mosque.

Monday morning, Khan sawed through an interior door and then pried open the back of boxes at the Islamic Association of Lewisville-Flower Mound that were used to collect donations for Turkey earthquake victims.

Security cameras caught him appearing to case the mosque the day before wearing the same shoes and driving the same car.

About a year and a half ago at the Islamic Society of Denton, Khan broke into donation boxes just like the ones at Islamic Association of Lewisville-Flower Mound, making off with at least $4,000.

Court records show Khan, a Virginia resident, was eventually brought to Denton County this September, charged with the Denton mosque theft and made bond. He has a court hearing set for March.

Khan may be driving a white 2022 VW Taos SUV with Virginia license plate UYZ-5770.

If you have information regarding Khan's location, contact the FMPD tip line at (972) 874-3307.