First Alert Weather Day, Excessive Heat Warning run through Wednesday night

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - First Alert Weather Day continues into tomorrow night, the Excessive Heat Warning continues until tomorrow at 9 p.m. and the Red Flag Warning continues to midnight tonight. North Texas has Critical Fire Conditions.

It will be slightly cooler on Thursday. Small rain chances start to show up later tomorrow.

As of 2 p.m., the DFW Airport was tracking exactly like yesterday by temperature. Yesterday we hit 109°, 110° is possible but we are slightly less humid (less chance) but again have a brisk SW wind (dewpoint will drop). The last time we hit 110° was exactly 4,004 days ago - about 11 years ago. It was during the hottest summer on record, 2011.

We are right on pace so far this year in comparison with 2011 looking at average temperature to date and total number of 100 degree days so far:

Summer rainfall to date is almost the same between 2022 and 2011 (2.64" vs 2.93").

The slightly cooler weather will stick around for the weekend. So will the 100s:

The longest run of dry weather at DFW in 22 years continues. There is a chance on Wednesday night and Thursday (and even Friday morning) that we can snap it. Right now at 46 days and counting.

If you are wondering how August looks, here is the temperature forecast for the first ten days.

Your Seven Day is below. It says full on summer.

