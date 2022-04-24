Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather Day declared due to severe storm risk

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS DFW

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for counties along the Red River and parts of the Metroplex including Collin and Denton counties.

Quarter size hail, wind gusts to 60 mph, and localized flooding are possible with any severe storms.

image001.png

A Flood Watch also goes into effect at 4pm today and continues into Monday morning for areas along the Red River.

Rainfall totals of 2" to 4" with isolated higher amounts are possible in these areas.

If you encounter a roadway covered in water, do not try and drive through it. Turn Around Don't Drown.,

image002.png

Storms are developing due to a cold front that will slowly sag southeast through North Texas overnight.

image004.png

Successive, slow-moving storms could lead to localized flooding with widespread rainfall totals of 1" to 3" expected.

image005.png

Ongoing rain is expected through the overnight hours and will likely continue into the Monday morning commute.

image006.png

The rain will finally clear out of North Texas Monday afternoon, ushering in cooler and drier conditions for our Tuesday.

image007.png

Low humidity, sunshine and highs in the mid 70s will make for a wonderful Tuesday.

Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida.

First published on April 24, 2022 / 2:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.