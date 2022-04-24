First Alert Weather Day declared due to severe storm risk

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for counties along the Red River and parts of the Metroplex including Collin and Denton counties.

Quarter size hail, wind gusts to 60 mph, and localized flooding are possible with any severe storms.

A Flood Watch also goes into effect at 4pm today and continues into Monday morning for areas along the Red River.

Rainfall totals of 2" to 4" with isolated higher amounts are possible in these areas.

If you encounter a roadway covered in water, do not try and drive through it. Turn Around Don't Drown.,

Storms are developing due to a cold front that will slowly sag southeast through North Texas overnight.

Successive, slow-moving storms could lead to localized flooding with widespread rainfall totals of 1" to 3" expected.

Ongoing rain is expected through the overnight hours and will likely continue into the Monday morning commute.

The rain will finally clear out of North Texas Monday afternoon, ushering in cooler and drier conditions for our Tuesday.

Low humidity, sunshine and highs in the mid 70s will make for a wonderful Tuesday.