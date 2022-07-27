Man sawing steel, someone burning trash start 2 separate fires in Ferris

FERRIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man sawing steel and another person burning trash sparked two separate fires in Ferris on July 27.

Both of the fires were extinguished quickly and no one was injured.

Rita Cook, City of Ferris

The first brush fire, which was caused by sparks from sawing steel happened around 1:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Ewing Road.

The second fire at around 1:55 p.m., a structure fire, happened in the 600 block of FM-983.

"The structure fire began in the barn and moved to the house quickly," said Ferris City Manager Brooks Williams.

Ferris Chief of Staff John DeLeon was able to help all four residents of the burning home to safety with no loss of life or injuries.

Fire Departments from Lancaster, Red Oak, Wilmer, Hutchins, Palmer, and the county assisted Ferris in extinguishing the fast-burning fire quickly.

"Heed the warnings that you are hearing on television," Williams said.

The Ellis County Commissioner's Court issued a countywide burn ban effective June 28. The burn ban is in effect until further notice and includes all unincorporated areas of Ellis County, the City of Ferris and ESD #5.

The City of Ferris is a city located in both Dallas and Ellis County. It is located along I-45 just 20 miles south of downtown with a total of 4.8 square miles.