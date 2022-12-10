Expert: Brittney Griner prisoner swap far more complicated than it may appear

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Somewhere between the applause and the criticism surrounding the prisoner swap that freed Texan Brittney Griner from a Russian prison, there is one thing that is certain: the situation is far more complicated than social media can ever capture.

"So, this was a situation where it was either Brittney Griner or nothing," opines David Kramer, an Executive Director at the George Bush Institute. The former professor and author of "Back to Containment: Dealing with Putin's Regime," says Putin doesn't care about human life unless it's his own.

"Putin himself is responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. How do you negotiate with a guy like that?"

Kramer worked for the State Department and later spent time in Russia. He knows that freedom in the formerly communist country is fragile.

"My last visit was as a private citizen and I did not feel comfortable; now, this is 2009. This is 13 years ago, and I haven't been back since."

He says the war in Ukraine has isolated Russia in the world community and escalated tensions with the US. He urges Americans to heed State Department warnings about countries to avoid and be extremely careful when travelling internationally.

"The Russians will look to capture Americans," warns Kramer. "I think Americans obviously should stay out of other countries that have a track record of detaining, arresting prosecuting and imprisoning Americans."

As for those Americans still detained in Russia convicted of possessing cannabis oil and sentenced to prison earlier this year – including former Marine Paul Whelan and a teacher, Marc Fogel – Kramer remains hopeful that quiet diplomacy and leverage will prevail.

"Russian spying is extremely active in the United States," Kramer alleges. "Their embassy in Washington is a den of spies... the FBI tracks this pretty regularly. And it's conceivable that we have arrested someone that has not made the news. And if that were the case, then we have some leverage."

So be patient, he says. But keep pressing.

"Every day that Paul Whelan and Marc Fogel sit in a Russian prison is a miserable day for them and their families. Brittney Griner is very fortunate to be out of Russian hell and on her way back home and she's now with her loved ones. That is a good day for her and the United States."