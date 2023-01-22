Endangered vulture found dead at Dallas Zoo under 'unusual' circumstances

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Zoo announced on Saturday evening that an endangered vulture was found dead under "unusual" circumstances.

Zoo staff found the vulture in the Wilds of Africa habitat and noted that the death did not appear to be due to natural causes.

This is third unusual incident at the Dallas Zoo this month. On Jan. 13, the zoo closed for a day after a clouded leopard escaped from its habitat after someone had apparently used a tool to cut a hole in the enclosure.

While investigating the escape, staff discovered that a similar hole had been cut in a monkey enclosure. Thankfully, none of the monkeys left the habitat and were all accounted for.

The zoo did not release any possible cause of the vulture's death but noted that it was under strange circumstances. They have contacted Dallas police and are not able to give any more details due to the ongoing investigation.

Dallas Zoo officials also said they are taking measures to increase security. Over the past week, additional surveillance cameras have been installed and have increased the number of overnight security patrols.

A spokesperson said that the zoo will take any steps necessary to keep their animals safe and will provide updates as they come.