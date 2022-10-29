Doctors urge North Texans to get flu shots as cases surge especially among kids

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — If you haven't gotten your annual flu shot yet, doctors say you should. The latest Texas Flu Report shows more October tests are turning out to be positive than in any of the last three years.

At Texas Star Pharmacy in Plano, pharmacist Josh Keller says he's seen a steady stream of people coming in for the flu shot.

"It's almost like muscle memory for people to come in October into November before Thanksgiving to get their flu vaccine," he said.

Xaviera McNealy gets hers every year.

"When it comes down to your health and your family's health, I feel like that's something that's really important," she said. "Not only do I get myself the flu shot, but I get my kids flu shots as well."

Right now, the CDC shows Texas as one of four states nationwide with a high level of respiratory illnesses.

"If it's going to be a bad year, you can usually tell at the beginning of the season and so here we are," Keller said. "Take a look at it and go ahead and get yourself into a pharmacy or your doctor's office and get your vaccine done."

Children are being particularly affected.

For the second day in a row, a spike in cases led the Addison private school, Greenhill, to cancel classes for some students.

At Cook Childrens in Fort Worth, hospital beds are filling up with patients. It's overwhelming medical facilities.

"We reached out earlier this week to say who's having problems and we got responses pretty much equitably throughout the state," Texas Hospital Association's Carrie Williams said.

"It doesn't surprise me," McNealy said. "Kids spread stuff to each other and then they spread it to me. That's the last thing I need."

On top of getting a flu shot, doctors say parents should remind their kids about healthy habits like hand washing.

It's simple but can make a big difference.