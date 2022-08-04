DFW Airport steps into the future of travel with new amenities

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — DFW Airport's latest terminal expansion features amenities not yet available at any other airport in the country in the hopes of making your next trip easier and safer.

Four newly reconstructed gates at Terminal C offer a glimpse into the future at DFW Airport.

"Place an order for any restaurant in the airport and have it delivered to you at the gate, and if you're lucky, you may see a robot deliver it to you," said Kenneth Buchanan, Executive Vice President of Revenue Management & Customer Experience at DFW Airport.

From the way you get your meals to the air you breathe, the airport is using the latest tech innovations to improve the travel experience.

"This has state-of-the-art UV technology into the HVAC systems so the air that's circulating here is free of contaminants and clean," Buchanan said.

The terminal expansion also includes smart restrooms for all passengers and a new option for the littlest travelers.

"Obviously this is where many parents travel with young kids," said Addie Gundry, founder and CEO of Pluie, the world's first and only self-sanitizing diaper changing table. "They're there a long time. It's not always the most relaxing, and they always need to change diapers."

DFW is the first airport to install Pluie, which sanitizes the changing table in 60 seconds.

"Every single time you close the table, Pluie's patented UV-C light system gets to work to eliminate harmful bacteria and viruses to protect children," Gundry said.

Gundry says it's a testament to the airport's commitment to health and safety.

"DFW is saying hey we know you're here, we know you have little kids, we want to make it as enjoyable as possible," she said.

Pluie is just one of the improvements passengers could start seeing at other terminals as they're built or renovated.

"We're always trying to be on that leading edge when it comes to innovation," Buchanan said.

The four new gates are the beginning of renovations to Terminal C as the airport prepares to build nine new gates.