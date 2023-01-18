Denton police looking for man they say urinated in victim's car twice
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton police are looking for a man who they say urinated in a victim's car late last year.
Police said on two separate nights in November, the suspect was seen peeing into the car in the 1800 block of Linden Drive.
The suspect is described as a medium-built man with dark-colored hair and a beard. He also appeared to be wearing prescription-style glasses.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Christopher Curtis at christopher.curtis@cityofdenton.com.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.