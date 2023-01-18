Watch CBS News
Local News

Denton police looking for man they say urinated in victim's car twice

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, January 18th, 2022
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines, January 18th, 2022 02:28

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton police are looking for a man who they say urinated in a victim's car late last year.

Police said on two separate nights in November, the suspect was seen peeing into the car in the 1800 block of Linden Drive.

Denton police looking for man they say peed in victim's car twice
Denton Police Department

The suspect is described as a medium-built man with dark-colored hair and a beard. He also appeared to be wearing prescription-style glasses.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Christopher Curtis at christopher.curtis@cityofdenton.com.  

First published on January 18, 2023 / 11:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.