David Rojas arrested and charged with capital murder in 33-year-old Dallas cold case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police arrested a man and charged him with capital murder in the death of a woman 33 years ago.

David Rojas, 53, was arrested on Friday, July 22 in connection with the murder of Mary Hague Kelly over three decades ago.

On January 19, 1989, Dallas officers responded to 411 North Frances Street on a report of a dead person. Police found Mary Hague Kelly at the scene, and she was pronounced deceased.

Officers noted there were no signs of forced entry into the home, but that Kelly's personal belongings and vehicle were missing. The Dallas County Medical Examiner later determined that the cause of death was strangulation.

DNA samples were taken at the time of Kelly's death, and the investigation continued.

On June 28, 2022, over 33 years later, there was finally a breakthrough. DNA testing on the sample from Kelly's body matched Rojas and after further investigation, he was taken into custody on July 22, 2022 in Dallas.

He remains in custody in the Dallas County Jail.