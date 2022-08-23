'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything in flash flood

'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything in flash flood

'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything in flash flood

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.

Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.

High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning.

"Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.

Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything.

"It was really scary because water was rushing in through the front door," she said. "So outside looks like a river and inside it's just flowing in."

After the water came rushing in, it was everywhere. Taylor even documented everyone on her phone and shared it on social media.

"I hear like water rushing that sounded like inside water the window must me leaking, like what's going on, so I start going downstairs and the whole bottom floor is just completely immersed in water," Taylor said.

In cell phone videos you can see her belongings still in boxes just floating around. At one point her refrigerator was floating away from where it initially sat in her kitchen.

She said her car was also submerged under water. Thankfully she had support from family, friends and strangers. Taylor said having people offer help, inspired her to find the light at the end of the tunnel.

"I found this necklace after it washed out of my stuff," Taylor said. "I've been looking for it for a very long time. So many positives."

Thankfully Taylor said she is able to stay with her parents in Tarrant County right now. She expressed appreciation for the support she's received from everyone.