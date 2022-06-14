Dallas police respond to shooting, close portion of IH 35 at Marsalis Avenue

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - IH 35 is shut down at Marsalis Avenue following a shooting Monday evening.

At about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of S. RL Thornton Freeway.

According to the Dallas Sheriff's Office, Dallas police requested help shutting down the highway because a female jumped off the bridge onto the highway.

Police found the victim, a female, lying on the street, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.