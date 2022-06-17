Dallas police need help identifying 2 theft suspects

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are seeking public assistance in identifying two theft suspects.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. May 13, police said the suspects cut a phone cable from a telephone pole located in the 4100 block of Lawnview Avenue.

One suspect was seen in a black tank top, black knee-length shorts and black tennis shoes. The other suspect was seen in a black tank top with the number 2 on the back, dark pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects is asked to call Detective Hellenguard at 214-671-0132.