Dallas police need help identifying 2 theft suspects

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are seeking public assistance in identifying two theft suspects.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. May 13, police said the suspects cut a phone cable from a telephone pole located in the 4100 block of Lawnview Avenue.

One suspect was seen in a black tank top, black knee-length shorts and black tennis shoes. The other suspect was seen in a black tank top with the number 2 on the back, dark pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects is asked to call Detective Hellenguard at 214-671-0132.

First published on June 17, 2022 / 10:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

