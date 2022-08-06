Dallas police looking for double homicide suspect, considered armed and dangerous

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a murder suspect.

Infant Johnson is wanted for capital murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, police say. Police describe Johnson as a 23-year-old black male, about 5'11, weighing approximately 150 lbs.

Infant Johnson Dallas Police Department

On June 26, Johnson shot and killed Jimena Nunez Sandoval, 24, and David Deshawn Stewart, 27, during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road.

Police were called after a neighbor heard gunshots at the Northridge Court apartments that night. The couple's bodies weren't discovered until three days later. A neighbor said they found the couple's 3-year-old daughter alone outside and then heard the 8-month-old baby's cries. Police were summoned back to the scene after the couple's bodies were discovered.

The victims' black 2014 Nissan Sentra, Texas License Plate HNT9708 was noted as missing from the parking lot.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson's whereabouts is asked to contact Homicide Detective Yahir Perez, #10407, at (469) 849-3757 or yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com. You can also contact Detective Edgar Morales, #9440, of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force at (214) 681-0664 or edgar.morales@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest and indictment for this for this crime.