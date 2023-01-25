Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police investigating officer-involved shooting in Oak Cliff

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Dallas police investigating officer-involved shooting in west Oak Cliff
Dallas police investigating officer-involved shooting in west Oak Cliff 00:51

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting involving an officer at the Bahama Glen apartments by I-30 and Loop 12.

It happened near Kessler Park in west Oak Cliff on Jan. 25. 

An officer was shot in the foot, but is expected to recover. The suspect was also hit. 

Chopper 11 was over the scene as first responders performed CPR on him. They worked on the suspect for quite some time as he lay motionless on the grass. He was eventually transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

A car parked nearby the suspect had multiple bullet holes in it. 

Police haven't provided further details about the shooting. 

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 3:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.