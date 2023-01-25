Dallas police investigating officer-involved shooting in Oak Cliff

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting involving an officer at the Bahama Glen apartments by I-30 and Loop 12.

It happened near Kessler Park in west Oak Cliff on Jan. 25.

An officer was shot in the foot, but is expected to recover. The suspect was also hit.

Chopper 11 was over the scene as first responders performed CPR on him. They worked on the suspect for quite some time as he lay motionless on the grass. He was eventually transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

A car parked nearby the suspect had multiple bullet holes in it.

Police haven't provided further details about the shooting.