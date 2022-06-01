Watch CBS News
Dallas police arrest Anthony Brown in connection to shooting

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have made an arrest in the homicide on Harmon Street that took place on April 7.  

Anthony Brown, 50, was arrested in the death of Karl Arthur Hollins Jr., 38, on May 24, according to a release from Dallas police. 

At approximately 7:02 p.m. April 7, police responded to a shooting call at 3400 Harmon St. When officers arrived, they found Hollins lying in the street with a gunshot wound. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Hollins to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

First published on June 1, 2022 / 2:51 PM

