Dallas man indicted for trafficking fentanyl, heroin

By Raegan Scharfetter

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man has been indicted for multiple federal drug trafficking violations, state officials announced Monday.

Brian "Tink" Davis, 37, was named in a four-count indictment on Nov. 9 and was charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of narcotics trafficking.

According to the indictment, the North Texas OCDETF Strike Force 2, as well as the Dallas Police Department and the Collin County Sheriff's Office, began investigating drug traffickers selling fentanyl and fentanyl-laced heroin in September of this year.

Officials said DPD had previously executed a search warrant on a "trap" house, resulting in the recovery of methamphetamine, raw powdered fentanyl, firearms, and body armor. Davis was identified as a possible fentanyl & heroin supplier and is alleged to be responsible for an overdose death in Collin County.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

