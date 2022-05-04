Watch CBS News

Dallas-based Bishop David Paul Moten sues Kanye West over 'Come to Life' song

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas-based Bishop David Paul Moten is suing Kanye West over a sample used in the song "Come to Life" on West's new album "Donda."

Bishop Moten alleges one minute, and ten seconds of the sound recording is sampled directly from his sermon and appears to run on a loop underscoring the pre-chorus and chorus throughout the song. That's more than 20% of the song, according to the lawsuit. 

According to the lawsuit, "Over the span of several years," West, UMG Recordings, Def Jam Recordings and G.O.O.D Music "have demonstrated an alarming pattern and practice of willfully and egregiously sampling sound recordings of others without consent or permission." 

Bishop Moten wants a trial by jury and is suing for damages.  

