Watch CBS News
Sports

Dak is back: Cowboys QB medically cleared to return to practice

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Your Wednesday Afternoon Headlines, October 19th, 2022
Your Wednesday Afternoon Headlines, October 19th, 2022 03:19

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to return to the field. 

Prescott has been out since a week one injury that resulted in thumb surgery. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says Prescott is now cleared to be a full participant in practice this week. 

Now that he has full clearance, Prescott is set to participate in his first padded practice since undergoing surgery on Sept. 12. 

Backup QB Cooper Rush has started the five games Prescott was out, getting the team four straight wins.

Before last week's 26-17 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, Prescott was listed as questionable, with the team saying he had a "productive throwing day" that week. 

First published on October 19, 2022 / 5:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.