Dak is back: Cowboys QB medically cleared to return to practice

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to return to the field.

Prescott has been out since a week one injury that resulted in thumb surgery. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says Prescott is now cleared to be a full participant in practice this week.

Now that he has full clearance, Prescott is set to participate in his first padded practice since undergoing surgery on Sept. 12.

Backup QB Cooper Rush has started the five games Prescott was out, getting the team four straight wins.

Before last week's 26-17 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, Prescott was listed as questionable, with the team saying he had a "productive throwing day" that week.