Crash kills motorcyclist not wearing helmet in northwest Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - An early Tuesday morning crash killed a motorcyclist who wasn't wearing a helmet in northwest Fort Worth.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. at the intersection of northeast 28th Street and Deen Road.

Traffic investigators said he was traveling eastbound on 28th Street at a "high rate of speed," when he tried turning left onto Deen Road.

For some reason, the motorcyclist "laid the bike down before the intersection," according to police. This means while the motorcycle was still running, he got off (likely in anticipation of a crash) and laid it flat on the road so it would slide instead of bouncing. But the motorcycle crashed into the rear of a turning car, police said.

"It is unclear if the motorcycle rider also struck the car."

The man died at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.