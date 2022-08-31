Cowboy veterans Cooper Rush, Brett Maher among those placed on practice squad

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys continue to make roster moves as the season approaches.

Just one day after trimming down the roster to 53, there were 15 players moved to the Cowboys practice squad on Wednesday, two signees and two moved to reserve/injured.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring) and wide receiver James Washington (foot) moved to reserve/injured, as expected, meaning they are eligible to return from injury this season.

Special teams player C.J. Goodwin was a candidate likely to return if he remained unsigned. He was signed on Wednesday.

With veteran quarterback Cooper Rush moved to the practice squad, the Cowboys lone quarterback is Dak Prescott. Kicker Brett Maher was also moved to the practice squad.

NFL rules allow 16 players to the practice squad. The Cowboys still get a roster exemption for lineman Isaac Alarcon, who returns for the third season on the NFL's International Pathway Program, the team said.

The following were moved to the practice squad:

G #60 Isaac Alarcon

T #76 Aviante Collins

S #31 Tyler Coyle

RB #34 Malik Davis

WR #19 Dontario Drummond

QB #15 Will Grier

LB #45 Malik Jefferson

C #65 Alec Lindstrom

K #19 Brett Maher

TE #84 Sean McKeon

QB #10 Cooper Rush

WR #80 Brandon Smith

DE #52 Mika Tafua

S #40 Juanyeh Thomas

DT #91 Carlos Watkins

Signed:

CB #29 C.J. Goodwin

LS #44 Jake McQuaide

Reserve/Injured: