Community ISD: A growing district celebrates its 75th anniversary

JOSEPHINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One tribe, one vibe. That's the middle school theme in Community ISD.

Second year Superintendent Dr. Tonya Knowlton says that's not the only thing that makes this year so special. She says, "We're excited to be back with all of our students. Especially this year, because it's our 75th anniversary of Community ISD."

Despite the bashfulness of the first day of pre-k, at the newest of Community ISD's five total schools, some kids couldn't wait to get inside. Knowlton explains, "We're opening Roderick Elementary for the very first time, and we're excited to see our students walk through those doors."

But the excitement of simply racing from the lunch room to your next class can be felt throughout the entire district. The entire staff and administration was waiting on the nearly 4,200 students in Community ISD - 700 more than last year - lining up and heading into the next chapter of their young lives.

Dr. Knowlton promises, "We'll be doing this every year for several years to come. Opening another campus every year, because of the unprecedented growth in the area."

To be humble, passionate, wise, and generous when it comes to education - that's something everyone can cheer on. And just simply kids back to being kids - something we can all embrace.

She finishes by saying, "We are trying to unite the past and the present of Community ISD. We're made up of four amazing communities, and we want to unite those as one Brave nation," referencing the district's mascot.