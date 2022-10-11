City of Dallas, Mayor Johnson launch domestic violence dashboard

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Dallas has launched a new product to increase community awareness about domestic violence, including reporting.

The dashboard is a comprehensive and interactive tool that provides real-time quantitative reporting of domestic violence from the Dallas County District Attorney's Office and local shelters.

The dashboard was created at the request of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Advisory Council, which has worked to develop it with city staff, the Dallas Police Department and community partners.

"The Mayor's Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Advisory Council is motivated by our belief that everyone in our city deserves to feel safe in their community and in their own home," said Mayor Eric Johnson. "This coalition of government agency partners, nonprofit service providers, and private-sector advocates have worked hard to address the devastation caused by domestic violence."

The data provided on the dashboard is collected and refreshed daily by DPD. The interactive elements of the dashboard include crimes by month, crime map, victim age, victim gender and victim ethnicity/gender.

"The collaboration that was necessary to create this dashboard is reflective of the collaboration among the many partners on the front lines every day," said Councilmember Gay Donnell Willis, a co-chair of the advisory council. "Dallas has a strong network of police, prosecutors, city staff, and incredible nonprofit organizations who support survivors, strengthen our justice system, and tirelessly advocate and educate within our communities to end the cycle of domestic violence."

"For too long, domestic violence crimes have existed in the shadows, yet these crimes make up 15% of all violent criminal acts," said Jennifer Staubach Gates, who previously served as chair of the City Council's Committee on Public Safety.

Check out the dashboard here.