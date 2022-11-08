Check out this voting check list before hitting the polls

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you didn't cast your ballot during early voting – it's not too late.

Tuesday, as you know, is election day.

If you have questions about what you'll need – or how to get there – we've got you covered.

"If they got time to go to the store or stand on the corner or something they got time to go and vote," said Fred Harris of Fort Worth. "I encourage people to vote everywhere I go because there's so many brothers and sisters out there that can vote and they're just out here on the streets they don't know how powerful their voice can be."

Polls across North Texas are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Need a ride? DART is offering free transportation by bus, rail, train and paratransit. You can catch a ride to any polling location within the service area.

What's more – DART is also providing free roundtrip shuttle service to the Dallas County Elections Training Warehouse.

No voter registration card required.

In Tarrant County, voters can get free rides to polling locations on all Trinity Metro services, and Arlingtons's Via and Handitran if you show your voter registration car or current Texas ID.

"I believe it's a wonderful thing for them to offer free rides because people financially can't provide rides or ways to the polls themselves so for them to be doing that that's very important," said Harris.

But before you head to the polls – you'll want to make sure you have the right ID.

You'll need to bring *one* of these seven types of IDs.

Texas Driver License

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas Personal Identification Card

Texas Handgun License

United States Military Identification Card with a photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate

United States Passport (card or book)

To find out where you can vote you can go to votetexas.gov