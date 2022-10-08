CeeDee Lamb listed as questionable for Cowboys' week five game against LA Rams

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has officially been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Lamb was placed on the team's injury report with a groin injury on Thursday. He felt a little tightness Thursday morning and didn't practice, but participated in Friday's walkthrough.

"I'm fine. I'm good," Lamb said after Thursday's practice.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said he anticipates Lamb participating at practice Saturday.

"Just being smart," McCarthy said.

Lamb is one of few Cowboys listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Los Angeles. He joins defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck/shoulder), tight end Jake Ferguson (knee), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (groin) and running back Tony Pollard (illness). Pollard did not participate in Friday's walkthrough, the team said.

Left tackle Jason Peters is also unlikely to play in week five, after suffering a chest injury this week.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has been ruled out of Sunday's game, as expected. Prescott is making progress with his surgically-repaired right thumb, according to the team's website, but hasn't returned to practice as he works to regain sufficient hand strength to resume throwing.