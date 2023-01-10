Buc-ee's expands presence in Texas, announces groundbreaking in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A famous Texas gas station is expanding.

Buc-ee's has announced it will break ground on its new travel center on Jan. 24 in Hillsboro, about 60 miles south of Dallas.

More specifically, the location will be at 165 State Highway 77. The location will cover 74,000 sq. ft., have 120 fuel pumps and employ 200 people.

"Hillsboro is one of the best forks in the road we've ever seen, and they have a beautiful, historic courthouse as a bonus!" said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "Whether you're headed to Fort Worth and West Texas or Dallas and East Texas, you can make Buc-ee's your stop, coming and going. The City of Hillsboro and Hill County have been such great partners, and we look forward to being a great neighbor for years to come."

Buc-ee's, known for the squeaky clean bathrooms and array of snacks, has 44 stores across Texas and the south. Since 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee with more groundbreakings to come in Colorado and Missouri.