Texas born WNBA player Brittney Griner pleads guilty in Russia drugs trial

By CBS DFW Staff

/ AP

Brittney Griner set to appear in Russian court after Biden, Harris call 02:16

MOSCOW (CBSDFW/AP) — Russian news agencies say jailed Houston-born WNBA player Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug possession and smuggling charges during her trial in Moscow.

The reports quoted Griner as pleading guilty to the charges at Thursday's court hearing. They said that speaking through an interpreter, Griner said she had acted unintentionally because she was packing in haste.

Griner was detained in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil allegedly were found in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs.

The trial of the Phoenix Mercury star and two-time Olympic gold medalist began last week.

First published on July 7, 2022 / 9:20 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

