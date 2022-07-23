Blue Ridge house fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A residence in Blue Ridge burned down Saturday morning, leaving one dead and one injured.

At about 6:45 a.m. on July 23, the Collin County Sheriff's Office, Blue Ridge Fire Department, and Westminster Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire at 13693 Lackey Drive.

When they arrived, sheriff's deputies and firefighters found the home was fully engulfed in flames. A 55-year-old woman was outside with significant injuries she sustained in the fire. She was taken by emergency crews to a nearby hospital, and she is expected to survive.

Fire crews fought the blaze for several hours, but were unable to save the home. They found a deceased person inside who investigators believe died in the fire. The Collin County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify them.

Collin County Fire Marshal's Office investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.