Big Tex Urban Farms, provider of fresh produce to south Dallas residents, makes major milestone

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - You never want to worry about where your next meal will come from but sadly, for some south Dallas residents that's reality.

The State Fair of Texas' Big Tex Urban Farms has been working to help by providing fresh produce year-round. Today, they reached a major milestone of 1 million deliveries.

The area is considered a food desert.

"It's generally described as an area where there isn't a grocery store for at least a mile, but for us it means it's a place where you can't find good consistent access to fresh, healthy produce," State Fair of Texas Director of Horticulture Drew Demler said.

One of the neat things about this operation is that a lot of this produce is kept in a temperature-controlled environment. It allows for harvesting every week and fresh deliveries.

"The public response to it all has been amazing, that's really one of the things that spurred us on," Demler said.

About four years ago they decided to launch their "Million Servings Mission." The goal was to donate 1 million servings of fresh produce to the community and now that dream has become reality.

"It honestly feels surreal knowing that this means so much to the community and it's so much more than just that million servings number," State Fair of Texas' Taylor Austin said. "People can change their lives by having access to this fresh produce."

100% of funding for this operation, which also offers growing and cooking classes, comes from what's made during the State Fair.